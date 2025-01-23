Liverpool's stance on possible sale of Darwin Nunez amid exit links comes to light: Reports

According to a report by Paul Gorst, Liverpool have revealed that they have no desire to sell Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan striker has been linked with a move away from Merseyside, but the club has moved to rubbish any such links.

Nunez joined the English giants in 2022 from Benfica for a reported fee of €85 million and has gone on to score 39 goals and provide 21 assists in 124 games. His performances have helped the Reds to one League Cup title in 2024.

Darwin Nunez is contracted to the 20-time English champions until the summer of 2028 and will be keen to establish himself as a club favorite given the vote of confidence from the club. Liverpool next face Ipswich in the Premier League where they hope to extend their lead at the top of the table.

“I am not going to sit here and say it’s easy. It is always tough” - Liverpool defender discusses his mentality this season

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has discussed the mentality he has adopted this season in a recent interview. The English defender is a part of the team that has dominated English and continental football this season and sits atop the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables.

Quansah has played 707 minutes across 12 games for the Reds this season and despite finding less game time, he is optimistic of his development as a player. Speaking via This is Anfield, the 21-year-old defender said:

“Every game is a learning process for myself. I am not getting too down if I make a mistake or two. I just know I need to learn. It is going to be a long career for myself hopefully. Temperament is the most important thing for me or any young centre-back. Learn off the players around me.”

“I am not going to sit here and say it’s easy. It is always tough. But it is all about how you prepare, putting yourself in the best mind frame and physical condition. It is not easy when you are not in the team but you need to do everything you can for the team. Keep pushing."

The defender concluded, saying:

“I am always looking at my game whether I play good or bad. I am not going to be the finished article yet. I am my harshest critic, I have always said that. But whether I play good or bad, I will criticise myself. When I play my best games, that is probably when I have been the harshest on myself.”

Quansah has spent his whole career with Liverpool, coming through their youth ranks to represent their senior team on 45 occasions. He will be keen to secure more minutes in the later stages of the season and put himself in a position to become a regular for his boyhood club in the years to come.

