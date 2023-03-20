Liverpool's top target spotted hanging out with Trent Alexander-Arnold in London, fans believe transfer is done deal

Liverpool's top transfer target Jude Bellingham was spotted with Trent Alexander-Arnold at a Chris Brown concert at the 02 Arena in London. The duo's meeting has sparked speculation that a deal has been agreed for the Borussia Dortmund teenager.

The Reds are being heavily linked with a move for Bellingham, 19, who has been in superb form this season. The English midfielder has scored ten goals and provided six assists in 34 games across competitions for BvB. He was also impressive at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, bagging a goal and an assist in five games as England made the quarterfinals.

It was in Qatar where Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold's friendship grew. The pair were regularly seen together during England's camp at the World Cup. The duo's visit to the 02 has Liverpool fans thinking that a deal has been sorted with Dortmund to bring the teenage midfielder to Anfield in the summer. However, that might not be the case.

The Athletic's David Ornstein claims that Jurgen Klopp's side have slipped behind Manchester City and Real Madrid in the race for Bellingham. The financial muscle of the two European heavyweights may be too much for Liverpool to compete with. Nevertheless, Reds fans are enthused by Bellingham meeting up with Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool eyeing £87 million doubler swoop for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Stanislav Lobotka

Milinkovic-Savic (centre) is reportedly a Reds target.

Liverpool may be priced out of a deal for Bellingham and could, therefore, have to turn their attention elsewhere. According to Calciomercatoweb, they're looking at Serie A midfield duo Milinkovic-Savic and Lobotka.

The Reds are touted as one of the teams interested in Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with a Premier League move for a while. The Serb has scored six goals and provided eight assists in 36 games across competitions. However, Maurizio Sarri's side may be willing to part with the midfielder for £44 million this summer.

Meanwhile, Lobotka came up against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League group stages and impressed. The Napoli playmaker has scored one goal and provided an assist in 36 games this season. The aforementioned outlet claims that he could be available for £43 million.

That would mean the Merseysiders looking at a potential double swoop for £87 million. Given that Transfermarkt values Bellingham at around £100 million, that may be an enticing alternative to the English teenager.

