Liverpool scouting Manchester United target at FIFA World Cup - Reports

According to GOAL, Liverpool's scouting team are monitoring the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, who is reportedly on Manchester United's radar as well.

Gakpo, who plays for Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven, has had an excellent 2022-23 season in the Dutch top tier. The winger has scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in 14 league appearances.

He has carried over his stellar form to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as well. The Netherlands international has scored in all three of his national side's encounters in this year's tournament. He is currently the joint top-scorer in the tournament.

Gakpo's performances have certainly attracted interest as the Dutch winger has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been monitoring the young talent's situation.

Some reports in Holland suggest that talks between the Reds and Gakpo have already opened. However, GOAL reports that Liverpool are merely monitoring the Dutch star's situation and are not considered to be actively targeting him.

The Reds are focusing on reinforcing their midfield and a January move to Anfield is unlikely for Gakpo.

On the other hand, Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to sign the Netherlands international as manager Erik ten Hag is a huge fan. Gakpo was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, and the Red Devils could now potentially secure his services.

"That would be a great move" - Jaap Stam names perfect destination for reported Manchester United target amid Liverpool links

Legendary Manchester United and Netherlands centre-back Jaap Stam believes the Red Devils are the perfect club for Gakpo. Although the Dutch winger is being monitored by Liverpool's scouting team, Stam insists that a move to Old Trafford would suit Gakpo.

He also highlighted Ten Hag's familiarity with Gakpo during the former's time in the Dutch league with Ajax. Stam said:

“For him, joining United, that would be a great move. He has got the ability to make that next step, to go abroad and join a big team. Ten Hag knows him as well, of course, he knows what he can bring because he’s played against him several times with Ajax."

He added:

"United are always looking for players that can be an influence in that side – especially young players that can develop and have a big impact. For him, it’s going to be good to make that next step.”

