"Liverpool season is finished" - Fans react as Reds superstar Mo Salah picks up knock and gets subbed out in Egypt's AFCON fixture against Ghana

Liverpool fans on X have been left shocked after Mohamed Salah picked up a knock during Egypt's AFCON 2023 clash against Ghana on January 18. The superstar attacker suffered a blow to be hamstring and had to be replaced.

Salah started the Group B game against Ghana but had to be taken off in the injury time of the first half, being replaced by Mostafa Fathi. To make matters worse for the Reds' superstar, his country fell behind soon after as Mohamed Kudus gave Ghana the lead in 45+3'.

Salah's injury is a big blow for Egypt as he scored one and provided an assist in their previous game against Mozambique, which Rui Vitoria's side won 2-0. The winger is also The Pharaos' captain and has scored 53 goals in 95 appearances for the African nation.

The injury, however, could be a big blow to his club side as well. Salah has once again led the Merseysiders' attacking charge this term, scoring 18 goals and providing nine assists in 27 appearances across competitions.

The prospect of their talismanic attacker potentially being sidelined has left the Kops worried. One of them expressed concern on X, writing:

"NAHHH LIVERPOOL SEASON IS FINISHEDDDD."

Here are some of the best reactions on social media platform X after Mohamed Salah's injury during Egypt vs. Ghana:

Cesc Fabregas speaks about Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's rise to fame

While Mohamed Salah has made history at Liverpool, his first taste of the Premier League came with Chelsea. The Egyptian made only 19 appearances for the Blues, scoring twice.

During the 2014-15 season, Salah was sent out on loan to Fiorentina. He shared the pitch with Cesc Fabregas during the first half of the campaign. The former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea star has now revealed how a lack of chances might have affected Salah at Stamford Bridge. He said (via The Mirror):

"Now he is showing everyone how good he is. Maybe it was lack of chances [at Chelsea]. You could see his trends. You could see he was quick. You could see that he was attacking the spaces."

Fabregas added:

"But then when he had one against ones, maybe he was not as strong as he is now. He was not so prolific in front of goal. Players need chances, they need someone to believe in you and he's had that at Liverpool."

Salah joined the Anfield club from AS Roma back in 2017 for a reported £36.5 million fee. He has since scored 204 goals and has provided 88 assists in 332 matches for the Reds and has cemented his legacy as a club legend.