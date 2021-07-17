Liverpool set to open contract negotiations with star midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to offer Jordan Henderson a new contract. The midfielder has just two years remaining on his current contract with the Reds. Henderson is currently Liverpool's captain and has been a stalwart in midfield for the club over the years.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are looking to offer Jordan Henderson a deal that would see him potentially end his career at Anfield. The 31-year-old is currently on holiday after losing the Euro 2020 final with England last week.

Liverpool are looking to offer a number of star players such as Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Jordan Henderson new contracts this summer. Jurgen Klopp's side endured a disappointing 2020-21 campaign in which they finished third in the Premier League table.

The Merseyside club will look to bounce back by making a few statement signings this summer, but will first look to tie down their key squad members.

Jordan Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in the summer of 2011 for £16 million. The midfielder was viewed as a long-term replacement for Steven Gerrard at the time.

After struggling to maintain consistency during his first couple of seasons, Jordan Henderson has become a calm and constant presence in midfield for Liverpool over the years. The England international played a pivotal role in Liverpool's Champions League triumph during the 2018-19 season.

He also helped the club win its first ever Premier League title during the 2019-20 campaign. Henderson's impact at Liverpool last season was limited due to injury. The club captain was often deployed as a centre-back due to the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez due to long-term knee injuries. He was eventually ruled out for an extended period after suffering a groin issue that required surgery.

Liverpool are likely to target a striker after extending Jordan Henderson's contract

Liverpool are in dire need of attacking reinforcements this summer. The form of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane was a massive source of concern for Jurgen Klopp last season.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Swedish star Alexander Isak. The Reds are likely to target the signing of the Real Sociedad striker after tying down the likes of Henderson and Virgil van Dijk to new deals

