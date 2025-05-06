Liverpool set for spending spree next summer as Arne Slot looks to make 3 ‘major’ signings: Reports 

Liverpool are ready to spend big in the upcoming transfer window as Arne Slot aims three major signings for his squad. A report in Goal claims the board has given the license to Slot to go all out in the market to ensure they defend the Premier League title next season.

The Reds have identified the positions where a 'change' is needed. They want to sign a left-back, centre-back and a centre-forward heading into the upcoming campaign.

For the left-back role, the club has recognized Milos Kerkez and Antonee Robinson as potential replacements to Andy Robertson. Robertson is ageing and the club is monitoring both the aforementioned players.

Both full-backs can help sharpen the team's attack. Kerkez has been sensational at Bournemouth with five assists and 10 clean-sheets in the Premier League. On the other hand, Robinson is a vital cog for Fulham with 10 assists and five clean-sheets.

Liverpool are also keeping tabs on another Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen who has impressed this season by helping his team keep seven clean-sheets. The club looks at him as an option in the centre-back role.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez has seen a dip in form and performance ever since Arne Slot took charge of the Reds. The club is expected to put him and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher up for sale. The think-tank are expected to go after successful strikers like Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko to fill the void up front.

Liverpool bid farewell to Trent Alexander-Arnold

After months of speculations, Trent Alexander-Arnold's exit from Anfield has been confirmed. Liverpool, in a statement shared on May 5, mentioned of the full-back leaving the club at the end of this season.

In an interview with Liverpool FC's website, Alexander-Arnold expressed his emotions for one last time. He said:

"I’ve been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I’ve ever wanted to here. Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I’ve got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that."

In his 20-year-old tenure, he has appeared 352 times for the Reds' senior team. He has also scored on 23 occasions and assisted 92 times. This period also saw him win the Premier League title twice - 2019-20 and 2024-25.

In 2019, he also lifted the UEFA Champions League and played a huge role in the upcoming season where his team were crowned champions of the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, apart from the Premier League.

As per reports, the right-back is expected to join Real Madrid, once his contract expires at Anfield. This will be the first time he will leave England to play for a club abroad.

