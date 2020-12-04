Liverpool set to welcome back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita for Premier League clash against Wolves

Liverpool have received a boost with the news that both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita are set to return to training ahead of the Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool were missing nine first-team players for the UEFA Champions League game against Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday. The Reds won that game 1-0, thanks to a goal from Curtis Jones. That win meant Liverpool confirmed their position as winners of Group D in the Champions League.

The likes of James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Xherdan Shaqiri are still a few weeks away from returning to full fitness. In addition, goalkeeper Alisson Becker is also set to miss another week of action.

In addition, both Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are set to miss a bulk of the remainder of the season with the knee injuries that they suffered earlier this season.

The Liverpool Echo are now reporting that Alexander-Arnold and Keita will train ahead of the clash against Wolves. It allows Jurgen Klopp a bit more room to maneuver his squad and prevent injuries to other players, who have had a heavy workload of games recently.

Alexander-Arnold and Keita returns will ease pressure on Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool could welcome Trent Alexander-Arnold back to the first-team fold this weekend.

Klopp had earlier hinted that both Alexander-Arnold and Keita could return for this game.

When he addressed his pre-match press conference on Monday ahead of the Ajax game, Klopp said:

"They are all getting closer. With Naby we have to check still. With the other two [Alexander-Arnold and Shaqiri], they will not be ready [for Ajax].

"Trent looks quite good. Nobody gave me green light for tonight so he will not train with the team. He has been outside doing his rehab stuff, that looks really good."

"But from what I saw today, it will not be that long anymore with Trent."

Georginio Wijnaldum is one player who could be in most need of a rest, after starting six games in 17 days, including the match against Ajax. Wijnaldum had also started all three games during the last international break for the Netherlands.

Keita's return means that he will be an additional option to rotate for the midfield spots, alongside Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, and Curtis Jones.

Alexander-Arnold's return will ease the pressure on Neco Williams as well, with the youngster having started each of Liverpool's last three games. Milner had deputized at right-back, but he is also injured, which left the Reds short of options.