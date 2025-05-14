Liverpool could sign former Arne Slot player instead of Jeremie Frimpong in the summer transfer window: Reports

According to a report by the Daily Mail (via TBR Football), Liverpool could turn their attention to RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida as an alternative to Jeremie Frimpong. The Reds have reportedly made the Bayer Leverkusen right-back their top choice replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will depart at the end of the season.

Frimpong has emerged as one of the highly-rated wing full-backs in Europe since the 2023-24 season. The 24-year-old played a huge part in Leverkusen's league win and DFB-Pokal triumph last term. He has kept up his top performance this season, contributing five goals and 12 assists in 48 matches across competitions.

Arne Slot has reportedly hand-picked Frimpong as Alexander-Arnold's successor and has told the club to sign the Dutchman. However, as per the aforementioned source, the Merseyside club are not placing all focus on the Bayer Leverkusen star and are considering other options should the deal fail to materialize.

The Reds have identified Geertruida as a backup if they fail to land Frimpong. Geertruida joined RB Leipzig last summer from Feyenoord but has failed to get regular playing time in Germany. The 24-year-old notably played under Slot at Feyenoord and was a key player in his setup.

Unlike Frimpong, who is naturally domiciled on the right wing, Geertruida can be deployed anywhere across the backline or as a right midfielder in an inverted formation. The Leverkusen star, however, is more attack-minded, which makes him a like-for-like replacement for the exiting Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot plans to deploy Jeremie Frimpong at wing-back position should he join the club - Reports

As per journalist Florian Plettenberg on X, Liverpool plan to deploy Jeremie Frimpong in a more attacking role should he join the club this summer. The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen star as they consider a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Frimpong and Alexander Arnold have similar play patterns as both players are more attacking inclined than defensive. The Dutchman has predominantly played as a right-wing back at Leverkusen and will reportedly reprise the role at Liverpool.

He has excelled in this position under Xabi Alonso, racking up 19 goals and 24 assists since the 2023-24 season. The 24-year-old is renowned for his speed, intelligent runs, and is not shy to run behind the opposition's defence. With his style of play, he could have no difficulty adapting to Premier League football.

