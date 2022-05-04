“Liverpool smelt blood” – Rio Ferdinand reacts as Reds reach Champions League final

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has reacted to Liverpool's dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Villarreal in the second-leg of their Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday, May 3. A 5-2 aggregate win saw them reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Having been 2-0 up in the tie from the first-leg at Anfield, many were anticipating the Reds to coast through and easily dispatch Unai Emery's side at El Madrigal.

Villarreal were not willing to leave with a fight but although they leveled matters in the first-half, Liverpool's world-class squad was just too much to contend with.

Ferdinand has praised the Reds for their relentlessness in what could have been a different result if Klopp's men's nerves from the first-half had persisted.

He told BT Sport (via TheSportReview):

“That was an opportunity missed for Villarreal. Firstly, congratulations to Liverpool. Deserved winners in the end."

Ferdinand continued:

“They were on the ropes but they were allowed to get themselves together at half-time. Liverpool smelt blood, and credit to them, they were fantastic. Once they got their noses in front again, they demolished this Villarreal team.”

Jurgen Klopp's side will now face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in Paris on May 28.

City currently have a 4-3 lead over Los Blancos as they head to the Santiago Bernabeu for a huge second-leg encounter on Wednesday, May 4.

An unprecedented quadruple is still up for grabs for Klopp's men, having already wrapped up the Carabao Cup in February.

Liverpool's second-half blitz breaks Villarreal hearts

The Reds were just too strong for Villarreal in the end

Villarreal took an early lead through Boulaye Dia in the third minute before Francis Coquelin equalled the tie 2-2 on aggregate in the 41st minute.

Jurgen Klopp must have got into his players at half-time as they came out like a side possessed in the second-half and finally scored a vital goal through Fabinho in the 62nd minute.

Luis Diaz, who was surprisingly not in the starting XI, came on at half-time and did further damage with a well-taken finish in the 67th minute.

Sadio Mane ended matters as Gerónimo Rulli had came racing out of his goal and the Yellow Submarine were left in despair when the Senegalese striker scored into an open net.

It was a night to forget for Rulli but certainly not for the Anfield faithful as their team reached a 10th Champions League final.

