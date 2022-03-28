"Liverpool is a special place" - 28-year-old star says he is 'fully focused' on the Reds 

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has claimed that he is 'fully focused' on the Reds and believes 'there’s nowhere better to play football'. The 28-year-old is one of the key figures of Jurgen Klopp's side who are chasing an unprecedented quadruple.

The Merseyside giants have already clinched the League Cup and are still fighting for the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League.

Fabinho has been one of the cornerstones of the team thanks to his excellent reading of the game, ability to win the ball and recycle possession. Since his big-money move from AS Monaco in 2018, the Brazilian international has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the game.

The Kop will be happy to hear that Fabinho loves life on Merseyside and hailed the club as a 'special place'. The Brazilian midfield dynamo told FourFourTwo magazine, as quoted by the official LFC website:

“Liverpool is a special place – there’s nowhere better to play football, so my head is fully focused here. I don’t know what my situation will be like in four years. But at this moment, I only think of Liverpool."

Fabinho has also claimed that he is not considering a move away from Anfield as the Reds fight for every piece of silverware. The former Real Madrid Castilla player has stated that he believes that Liverpool is a place where he can 'win as much as possible'. Fabinho added:

"I don’t think about moving to another team or country because I’m very happy here. It’s a special club and, most importantly, one that fights for every trophy. What I want for my career is to be part of a competitive side and win as much as possible. And the best place to do that is definitely Liverpool.”

Fabinho continues to be a pivotal figure for Liverpool

While the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah get their due credit, Fabinho has been a player somewhat under-appreciated at times. The number six role in modern football is important and Fabinho has been excellent for the Reds in that position.

The Brazilian is arguably the most important midfielder at Klopp's disposal. He is the key reason why the full-back duo of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have the license to bomb forward.

Fabinho has made a total of 157 appearances for the Reds till date and has nine goals and eight assists to his name. This season, in particular, the Brazilian has been quite prolific, having scored six goals in 35 outings across all competitions.

