Liverpool could spend €100 million on 20-year-old star if they fail to sign Jude Bellingham next summer: Reports 

Jude Bellingham has emerged as a major transfer target for Liverpool. It would cost the Reds a fee upward of €100 million to sign the midfielder. Bellingham, however, is also a target for other European giants like Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp's side have identified Josko Gvardiol as a potential replacement if they fall short in their pursuit of Bellingham (According to Christian Falk).

Gvardiol was one of the outstanding defenders of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Croat was one of the main reasons behind Vatreni finishing in the third spot in Qatar.

The 20-year-old's market value skyrocketed after his spectacular displays. He has emerged as a target for Europe's top clubs. Manchester United and Real Madrid are also interested in the player.

Much like Bellingham, Gvardiol will also cost around €100 million. The towering central defender recently extended his contract with RB Leipzig.

Bellingham, on the other hand, has been exceptional for Borussia Dortmund. He was superb for England during the World Cup as well.

The Reds are looking to improve their injury-ridden midfield. Bellingham is one of their primary targets. The 19-year-old's passionate celebration with Jordan Henderson during the World Cup added fuel to the fire.

Winnerpool @WinnerpoolLFC Bellingham on that celebration with Henderson Bellingham on that celebration with Henderson 😂 https://t.co/6uFAaXHzNo

Los Blancos, however, are stepping up their pursuit of Bellingham.The player's future remains up in the air.

Liverpool are looking feeble on defense as well. Virgil van Dijk hasn't been at the peak of his powers in recent times. Gvardiol will certainly be an upgrade to the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥈| If Liverpool fail to land Jude Bellingham in the summer and have the money free to spend a large fee on one player, Jurgen Klopp could look to spend €100m on RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. [ @cfbayern for @caughtoffside 🥈| If Liverpool fail to land Jude Bellingham in the summer and have the money free to spend a large fee on one player, Jurgen Klopp could look to spend €100m on RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. [@cfbayern for @caughtoffside] https://t.co/Zwi4cWvAn7

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided injury update about his squad

Brentford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool are set to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, 14 January. The Reds, however, have a few injury concerns to deal with in Darwin Nunez, James Milner, Stefan Bajcetic and Roberto Firmino.

Klopp provided a fitness update on the players. Speaking about Nunez, he said (via the club's official website):

"If he cannot train today then, yes, that would rule him out. We are waiting for the latest information; it is not a major one, but it still kept him out of training. We have to wait for that."

On Milner, Firmino and Bajcetic, he said:

"Millie, yesterday, did big parts of training and will be back in normal training today. Bobby not. Stefan will be back in training today. He was out, he got a knock on the hip bone, which is quite uncomfortable, but he will back as well and that's it pretty much."

Poll : 0 votes