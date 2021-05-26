Liverpool star agrees 3-year deal to join Barcelona - Reports

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has reportedly agreed to join Spanish giants Barcelona this summer. The Dutch international will become a free agent upon the expiry of his contract with Liverpool at the end of the season.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a verbal agreement has been reached between Georginio Wijnaldum and Barcelona over a three-year deal that will run until 2024. The Dutchman is expected to sign his contract in the next few days.

Wijnaldum was one of Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman's top targets last summer. The Liverpool star played under Koeman during the former Everton manager's two-year spell as manager of the Netherlands national team.

Barcelona were unable to sign Wijnaldum last summer, but now look set to sign their man on a free transfer this summer. Bayern Munich were rumored to be interested in signing Wijnaldum, but reports suggest he has his heart set on a move to Barcelona.

The 30-year-old joined Liverpool from Newcastle in 2016 in a deal worth £23 million. Wijnaldum has gone on to become one of the most consistent box-to-box midfielders in the Premier League during his five years with the Reds.

He helped the club win the Champions League in the 2018-19 season and played a key role in their first-ever Premier League triumph last year. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was reportedly desperate to keep hold of the Dutch midfielder, but has seemingly failed in his attempts to convince Wijnaldum to sign a contract extension with the club.

Barcelona are eager to sign a box-to-box midfielder to partner Frenkie de Jong in midfield and had already signed Miralem Pjanic from Juventus last summer. The Bosnian has, however, struggled to settle in at the Camp Nou and could be set to leave the club this summer.

Gini Wijnaldum to Barcelona, confirmed and here we go! 🔴🔵 #FCB



The verbal agreement has been reached, Wijnaldum is joining Barça until June 2024. He’s expected to sign his contract in the next few days - work in progress to complete the deal reducing Gini’s salary. ⏳ https://t.co/TlqznhJfBh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

Liverpool linked with a move for Aaron Ramsey as Georginio Wijnaldum looks set to join Barcelona

Liverpool's failure in their attempts to convince Georginio Wijnaldum to extend his contract with the club will result in the Reds looking to sign a replacement for the Dutchman this summer.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Juventus outcast Aaron Ramsey. The Welsh midfielder could be available for as little as £12 million this summer, and is reportedly keen to end his time in Turin after falling down the pecking order under Andrea Pirlo.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Borussia Monchengladbach sensation Florian Neuhaus. The German midfielder is a younger option than Ramsey and could prove to be a long-term replacement for the Barcelona-bound Georginio Wijnaldum.