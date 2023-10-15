Liverpool star agrees deal to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Al Nassr - Reports

As per El Nacional, Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara appears set to move to Al-Nassr, where he will link up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane. He will also find other elite talents at the Saudi Pro League (SPL) club, such as Aymeric Laporte and Marcelo Brozovic.

Al-Nassr, led by Portuguese coach Luis Castro, have been on a star-studded recruitment spree, adding top-tier talent to their roster as they aim to dethrone league leaders Al-Hilal. With Neymar, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and other stars at Al-Hilal, the competition in Saudi Arabia's top football tier has reached a new high.

Thiago Alcantara, who has been plagued by injuries recently and hasn't featured for Liverpool this season, appears to be heading for a fresh start. Struggling to find his place in Jurgen Klopp's plans, Alcantara is unlikely to regain a prominent role at Anfield, especially with the club's acquisition of new talents during the summer.

With his contract set to expire in June 2024, Liverpool reportedly have no intention of offering him a renewal. The plan is to release Thiago in January, seeking financial compensation, even if it's minimal. As a result, Thiago's destination seems to be Saudi Arabia, specifically Al-Nassr.

This intriguing transfer would reunite Thiago with Sadio Mane, his former Liverpool teammate, and Aymeric Laporte, a compatriot in the Spanish national team. But the marquee attraction remains Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been lighting up the Saudi Pro League with his presence. Thiago's move to Al-Nassr will provide a fresh start for the midfielder and elevate the high-profile league's status as a global football destination.

Brazil and Real Madrid sensation Rodrygo Goes has revealed his admiration for the iconic trio of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, and Cristiano Ronaldo. The 22-year-old forward said he enjoyed the famed 'BBC' trio during their time at Real Madrid.

A formidable attacking force during their time at the club, the trio achieved remarkable success, including winning four UEFA Champions League titles in five years (2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018).

Rodrygo's appreciation of these legends reflects their lasting impact on the club's history.

He said via Cristiano Xtra:

''Personally, I used to enjoy watching the Real Madrid trio, the BBC: Bale, Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Rodrygo is the new-age sensation in Madrid, with 38 goals and 33 assists in 176 appearances with the Los Blancos.