Liverpool star among 5 players released from national team camp due to virus

Liverpool star Cody Gakpo is one of five players who have left the Netherlands national team camp after contracting a virus infection.

Gakpo is one of the few Reds players who joined their respective national team teams for the international break. His performances for the club saw him earn a place in Ronald Koeman's squad after the latter took charge of the Netherlands for the second time.

The Liverpool attacker was expected to feature for the Oranje against France and Gibraltar in their UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifiers in the coming days. However, it has now emerged that he has picked up a virus.

The Netherlands team announced on Thursday (March 23) morning that Gakpo is one of five players who have been released from the camp. Koeman has already called up three other players as replacements.

The Oranje revealed that they will reassess the situation after their clash against France on Friday (March 24). There is a chance that Gakpo could return to the squad to face Gibraltar on Monday (March 27).

Out of the three players called up to the Dutch squad as replacements for those who left, none are attackers. It could suggest that the Gakpo's situation is not bad and that he could be called up again.

Liverpool will nevertheless be hoping that the Netherlands international is not sidelined for long, as they have a set of difficult games coming up. They're scheduled to face Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in consecutive league games after the break.

It's important that the Anfield outfit earn as many points as possible from those games as they look to keep their hopes of securing a top-four finish alive. They're sixth in the standings, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, but have two games in hand.

Liverpool target among those to leave Netherlands camp

Apart from Gakpo, the Netherlands have also released Sven Botman, Matthijs de Ligt, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen from their camp in France. The latter has notably been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.

The Reds have two good goalkeepers in Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher in their ranks. However, there are claims that the Irishman could leave in search of regular playing time this summer.

Kelleher's departure would force Jurgen Klopp's side to sign a new goalkeeper to provide backup for Alisson. According to The Sun, the English giants have identified Anderlecht's Verbruggen as an option.

