Liverpool star Andy Robertson chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly the two greatest footballers of this generation. The debate as to who is better has raged on for plenty of years, with players, pundits and fans all getting involved.

Liverpool star Andry Robertson is another player who has had his say on the Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi rivalry. In a video posted by ESPN UK titled 'You have to answer', the Scotsman is asked to pick between the two legendary footballers.

After taking a moment to decide, Robertson went with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

The Liverpool star has come up against both the players and managed to hold his own. Robertson and Messi famously clashed with each other during Liverpool's incredible 4-0 win over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield.

The left-back has also played against Cristiano Ronaldo with their most recent meeting coming in Liverpool's 5-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be determined to have a strong 2022/23 season

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the sport in the last decade

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be determined to put their struggles of 2021/22 behind them and have a stellar 2022/23 campaign.

While the Portuguese superstar had a fine campaign personally, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances, Manchester United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. They could only manage a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League and will be competing in the Europa League next season.

On the other hand, although Lionel Messi's PSG won the Ligue 1 title last season, they fell short in the UEFA Champions League, losing out to Real Madrid 3-2 on aggregate. The Argentine superstar struggled with form and fitness issues and could only manage 11 goals in 34 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.

With Mauricio Pochettino on his way out and Christophe Galtier expected to take over at PSG, it will be interesting to see how the Argentine superstar fares this season. PSG fans will be hoping that Lionel Messi finally guides their team to an elusive UEFA Champions League title.

Erik ten Hag will have his work cut out at Manchester United

It is a season of change at Manchester United as well. New manager Erik ten Hag will have a lot of work to do and it will be intriguing to see how Cristiano Ronaldo fits into the Dutchman's system.

Still capable of winning games single-handedly, Ten Hag will be hoping to count on Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible goalscoring skills next season.

