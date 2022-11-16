Liverpool star Andy Robertson names his 2 favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has named Argentina and Brazil as the two favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Mundial is set to commence on November 20, with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador. A total of 32 teams will begin their group-stage campaigns in the hope of lifting the coveted trophy.

While every team will hope to win the FIFA World Cup, Argentina and Brazil have been widely touted as favorites going into the tournament. Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson shares the same opinion. He will not be taking part in the tournament after Scotland failed to qualify for the finals.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho representing Le Selecao at the tournament. Hence, Robertson is backing Brazil to win the FIFA World Cup.

When asked who will win the tournament, he told Pitch Side:

"I think it is going to be between Brazil and Argentina, we don't have any Argentinean players so hopefully Brazil."

Both South American teams are loaded with talented players all across the pitch.

Brazil have the likes of Neymar Jr., Vinicius Jr., Richarlison, Casemiro, and Bruno Guimaraes in their ranks. They will look to help Le Selecao win their sixth FIFA World Cup.

Argentina, meanwhile, will go into the tournament on the back of a 35-game unbeaten run. Led by Lionel Messi, they have the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Lautaro Martinez, and Paulo Dybala in their squad.

Raphinha claims Brazil are always a contender for the FIFA World Cup

Brazil winger Raphinha has claimed that there is no pressure on Le Selecao as they are always among the favorites for the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking about his mindset going into the tournament, he told his club Barcelona (via Asianet Newsable):

"I'm ready for the World Cup, and I'm working hard to get there as good as I possibly can, both physically and mentally. The atmosphere is that of a winning national team, ambitious and wanting to win the title. There's a good vibe among the whole team."

Speaking about the pressure Brazil might be under, he said:

"I don't see it as pressure. A team like Brazil is always a contender for the World Cup or any other title they play for. The fans' demand is normal because we are a high-quality team with big names."

Le Selecao last won the World Cup in 2002, beating Germany 2-0 in the final at the Yokohama Stadium in Japan.

