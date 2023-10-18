Liverpool star Andy Robertson names former Manchester United man his 'idol', admits he would have loved to play alongside him

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson admitted that he would have liked to play with former Manchester United striker Henrik Larsson.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News recently, the left-back stated how the Swedish striker was a huge influence in his football career. When asked who he would play alongside if he could choose any Premier League player, Robertson said:

"Henrik Larsson when he played at Manchester United. Growing up, he was my idol."

Robertson's fondness for Larsson is not new, as he stated in a 2021 interview with Football Scotland:

"He's my guy," Robertson explained. "He was a huge part of why me and my brother and all my mates used to go out in the back garden and score goals and do the Larsson celebration - sticking your tongue out and everything. He's one of the greatest players to play for Celtic."

Larsson joined Manchester United in 2007 for a short-term loan from Swedish side Helsingborgs IF, making 13 appearances overall and scoring three goals before his tenure ended.

The Swedish striker made a name for himself in Scotland, establishing himself as one of the greatest strikers in Celtic history. He made 234 appearances for the side, scoring 176 goals before earning a move to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Robertson began his career with the Celtic academy before moving to the Queen's Park Rangers' youth side. He had spells with Dundee United and Hull City before joining Liverpool in 2017, where he has become one of the best left-backs.

Liverpool and Manchester United scouting Portuguese star: Reports

Inacio has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in Europe.

Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio. According to 90min, the two sides are among many interested in the 22-year-old center back.

Inacio started alongside Ruben Dias and played the full 90 minutes for Portugal as they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0. He put in a strong display and also grabbed an assist for the side's third goal of the night.

90min claim that Liverpool have held a long-term interest in Inacio, who has become one of the most sought-after prospects in European football right now.

The 22-year-old, who burst onto the scene in 2020, has emerged as one of the key players for Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim as they lead Liga Portugal and look to have a strong UCL campaign.

The Reds have been keen on adding a center-back, with current starters Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip ageing and seemingly past their prime. Manchester United, meanwhile, have been leaky at the back this season and could look to fix their issues by adding Inacio to the team.