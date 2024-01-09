Liverpool star Cody Gakpo chooses between Mohamed Salah and Luis Suarez

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo prefers teammate Mohamed Salah over former Reds star Luis Suarez.

The Netherlands international was asked to choose between pairs of players, including legends like Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Arjen Robben and Wayne Rooney in a This or That quiz.

When quizzed on his preference between Salah and Suarez, he immediately picked his club teammate, as can be seen in the video below:

Salah has been in fantastic goalscoring form for the Merseysiders this season as he continues to show no signs of slowing down since he arrived at Anfield. The 31-year-old winger has already racked up 14 goals and eight assists in the Premier League so far, starting all of Liverpool's league fixtures this term.

The Reds have been quite reliant on Salah in front of goal this campaign, with the Egyptian scoring nearly a third of his side's goal tally in the league. He has been productive on his outings in Europe as well this season, recording three goals and an assist in five Europa League appearances.

Salah missed Liverpool's 2-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup 3rd Round on Sunday (January 7) as he traveled with his national team for the African Cup of Nations.

The Egyptian forward could miss up to seven more fixtures across competitions for the Merseysiders, depending on how far Egypt progress in the tournament. He will certainly be a huge miss for Jurgen Klopp's side.

"He’s not the best" - Pundit names key area of improvement for Liverpool star

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has advised Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez to improve his finishing after his display in the Reds' FA Cup victory over the Gunners.

The Merseyside outfit won 2-0 against Mikel Arteta's side after Jakub Kiwior's own goal in the 80th minute and Luis Diaz's stoppage-time strike. Nunez put in an underwhelming performance and failed to register a goal contribution.

Of the four shots in the box he had in the match, three were off-target, while one was blocked (via FotMob). The Uruguayan forward needs to show more composure in front of goal, according to Keown.

The pundit said on BBC's coverage of the match (via Empire of the Kop):

“That’s what he has to improve, he needs to be cleaner with his feet – he’s not the best in front of goal at the moment.”

Nunez has scored eight goals and provided as many assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season.