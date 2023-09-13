Liverpool star comically misses match during international break after team wrongly assume he is suspended due to yellow card rule

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas was left out of the Greek squad for their European Championships qualifier against Gibraltar on Monday (September 11) because of a blunder made by the team staff.

According to Liverpool Echo and a few other media outlets, Greece manager Gus Poyet was informed that the Liverpool defender was not eligible to play against Gibraltar on September 11 because he was suspended after receiving two yellow cards in European Championships qualifiers.

In addition to Kostas Tsimikas, other Greek players such as Petros Mantalos, Dimitrios Kourbelis, and Manolis Siopis were also ineligible to play in the UEFA Euro qualifier, according to Greek football outlet Hellas Footy.

The 27-year-old completed 90 minutes against the Netherlands, where the Hellenic football team suffered a 3-0 defeat. First-half goals from the likes of Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo, and Wout Weghorst secured the win for the Dutch.

However, the defender missed Greece's 5-0 triumph over Gibraltar on Monday at AEK Stadium. Dimitrios Pelkas broke the deadlock for the Hellenic football team in the 5th minute while Giorgos Masouras and Konstantinos Mavropanos scored twice each to secure a comfortable win.

Liverpool can potentially look forward to sign Real Madrid star as Mohamed Salah's replacement

Mohamed Salah joined Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in 2017 and since then, he has managed to become the third-highest goalscorer (188) behind Ian Rush (336) and Roger Hunt (261) in the club’s history. However, the 31-year-old has been recently linked with a transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool rejected a £150 million made by Al-Ittihad to sign the Egyptian attacker. In addition to that, the Saudi Pro League champions will be looking forward to completing the signing of the 31-year-old in the future.

In a recent report, the Athletic has made a list of football stars who can become the perfect heir of the Egyptian attacker. Interestingly, the list was topped by the name of Real Madrid winger, Vinicius Jr. The young Brazilian forward has emerged as a reliable performer for Los Blancos in recent years as he has scored 60 goals in 228 appearances for the Spanish Giants.

In addition to that, he also scored a crucial goal against Liverpool in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final. However, the 23-year-old leaving Santiago Bernabeu to join Anfield seems highly unlikely in the future.