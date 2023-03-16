Liverpool star confirms he is out injured for the rest of the season 

Liverpool have been handed another blow as Stefan Bajcetic has been ruled out for the rest of the season. The midfielder confirmed via a social media post that he will be on the sidelines until the summer.

Jurgen Klopp has had midfield issues this season, and Bajcetic was a breath of fresh air. The youngster had been in good form but is now set to miss crucial matches at the business end of the season.

The teenager missed the last couple of matches with an adductor problem, and it has now been confirmed that the thigh injury is serious. He has vowed to come back stronger and help Liverpool.

Taking to social media, Bajcetic posted:

"Unfortunately I've picked up an injury that will keep me out until the end of the season. It's very sad to say goodbye to this amazing season for me but I understand this is part of football and will only make me stronger physically and mentally. I would also like to say thank you to you reds for all the support through the season and I assure you I will do my best to be back stronger than ever."

Klopp hinted that the midfielder was set to miss the season when he said ahead of the Real Madrid clash:

"With Stefan, it is a stress response. Which is absolutely bad. He doesn't feel a lot, it's only a little bit but he is now out for I don't know exactly how long. We have just to let it settle then and we will see when he can come back. [It's] high up, around the adductor."

Stefan Bajcetic is seen as the future of Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked with Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount, but Stefan Bajcetic is seen as the best midfield prospect at the club.

Klopp spoke about the midfielder earlier this year and said:

"A top player. It's a joy to work with him. The mix of Serbia and Spain is good for his football. He's an intelligent boy. Interesting that his dad and Thiago's dad played together. Thiago took him under his wing. An absolute joy."

With Bajcetic out, James Milner will mostly be sharing the starting role with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Poll : 0 votes