Liverpool star Darwin Nunez pays tribute to Diogo Jota with gaming celebration after scoring in pre-season friendly against Preston

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has paid tribute to Diogo Jota by replicating his iconic celebration after scoring in their 3-1 win over Preston North End. The two sides locked horns in a pre-season friendly at Deepdale on Sunday, July 13.
Diogo Jota, alongside his brother Andre Silva, tragically passed away on July 3, following a devastating car crash in Zamora, Spain. Deepdale had an emotional atmosphere as fans around the stadium dedicated the friendly to Jota by hoisting his No. 20 shirt and the Portugal flag. In addition, supporters also sang his chant for over five minutes in the 20th minute.
Conor Bradley tapped home from close range in the 33rd minute to break the deadlock for Liverpool. Darwin Nunez then took full advantage of a massive error by Preston's Jordan Storey to slot home in the 53rd minute. The Uruguay international emotionally paid tribute to his late teammate by celebrating with his video gaming pose.
Liam Lindsay headed home to halve the deficit in the 83rd minute following a corner. Fortunately for the Reds, Cody Gakpo made it 3-1 five minutes later to seal the win. The Dutchman also honored Jota, holding up his fingers to show the number 20 as he celebrated with his teammates.
"We will always carry him with us in our hearts" - Arne Slot provides verdict after Liverpool retire Diogo Jota's No. 20 shirt
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has insisted his side will always carry the late Diogo Jota in their hearts, especially in difficult situations. His comments arrived days after the Reds took to social media to announce the decision to retire Jota's No. 20 shirt across all levels of the club in honor of his memory.
During a recent interview, Slot was asked about the importance of retiring Jota's shirt number, to which he replied (via Liverpool's official website):
"Yeah, it was. We will always carry him with us in our hearts, in our thoughts, wherever we go. Maybe especially in difficult moments because of what I just said. But in any moment we are here, we will carry him with us in our thoughts and in our hearts. To retire his shirt is the one thing we could, should and have done."
Diogo Jota left behind an outstanding legacy at Liverpool. He joined the Reds in 2020 and went on to score 65 goals and provide 26 assists in 182 appearances across all competitions, helping them win four trophies.