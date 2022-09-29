Liverpool star Diogo Jota explains why he asked Portugal manager Fernando Santos to substitute him against Spain 

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota reportedly asked Portugal coach Fernando Santos to sub him off in his team's clash against Spain in the UEFA Nations League on September 27.

Vitinha was brought on for Jota in the 79th minute with the score being 0-0 at that point. However, Portugal eventually lost the game, courtesy a 87th-minute goal from Alvaro Morata.

The loss meant that the 2016 European champions couldn't secure a spot in the final four of the UEFA Nations League. Portugal coach Santos told reporters that he wasn't planning on making the substitution but Jota asked for him to be brought off (via PortuGOAL).

Jota has had an injury plagued start to his campaign and missed the pre-season with Jurgen Klopp's side. The 25-year-old has played only three games for the Reds so far this season.

He is managing his fitness with a busy schedule coming up during the month of October ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup starting in November.

Here's what Jota said regarding his request to Santos (O Jogo):

"I didn’t have a pre-season, It’s only my second game as a start this season, and I was already feeling a little tired at the end of the season.”

Jota has strong competition to secure a spot for himself in Liverpool's starting XI. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino are also vying for a spot in the team.

Gareth Southgate explained reason behind dropping Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold was called up for England's UEFA Nations League clashes against Germany and Italy. However, the Liverpool star didn't feature in either match.

To add to that, he was dropped from the matchday squad set to face Germany. England manager Gareth Southgate made an interesting assessment of the situation. He opined that Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier's all-round game is better than Alexander-Arnold's at the moment.

Here's what Southgate said:

"I've had long conversations with all of them [who have been left out]. The other night [against Italy], we didn't need the left-back cover. Against Germany we did because of the way we went with the team so we needed Chilly [Ben Chilwell] on the bench and we had Kieran who, at the moment, I feel his all-round game is ahead [of Alexander-Arnold]." (via BBC)

Alexander-Arnold has suffered a poor start to the campaign, having been criticised for his poor defensive performances in nine matches so far.

Liverpool are currently eighth in the Premier League table and will next host Brighton & Hove Albion on October 1.

