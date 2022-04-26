Liverpool star Diogo Jota reacts cheekily on social media to Everton star Allan completing only 1 pass in the Merseyside derby 

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has liked an Instagram post that highlighted Everton midfielder Allan’s poor performance in the Merseyside derby. The post demonstrated Allan’s ineffective distribution, with the Brazilian only completing one of his five attempted passes against the Reds last weekend.

Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton added a new chapter to their iconic rivalry on Sunday, 24 April, at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s side were the overwhelming favorites coming into the match, but Frank Lampard’s men put them under pressure in the first half. Everton defended in numbers, went to the ground rather easily, and did everything in their power to disrupt the hosts’ flow.

Sky Sports didn't need to play Allan like this... The Everton midfielder completed just one successful pass in 73 minutes against Liverpool, and that was from kick-off.

Their plans worked well until the hour mark, but Liverpool ultimately found a way past their gritty resistance. Mohamed Salah assisted Andrew Robertson for the opener in the 62nd minute. 23 minutes later, Luis Diaz’s acrobatic effort turned into an assist for Divock Origi, who comfortably headed it home from close range. The Merseysiders cruised to a 2-0 win at Anfield in the end to move back within a point of league leaders Manchester City.

No Everton player managed to cover themselves in glory in their rivals’ backyard, but very few were as poor as Allan. As per Sky Sports’ Insta post, four of Allan’s five passes went astray, with his only successful pass coming from a kick-off. Jota, who has become a full-blooded Kop since his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers, supposedly found it amusing and liked it.

Having produced one of his worst performances in an Everton shirt, Allan was taken off by Lampard in the 73rd minute. Against Klopp’s team, Allan had no key passes and no shots, but completed six clearances and intercepted the ball five times.

Liverpool massive favorites against Villarreal in Champions League semi-finals

English giants Liverpool and Spanish giant-killers Villarreal are set to square off in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, 27 April. Villarreal got the better of Bayern Munich on a 2-1 aggregate in the quarter-finals to secure a place in the semis.

The Merseysiders, on the other hand, brushed aside Benfica on a 6-4 aggregate to book a place in the last four.

"Liverpool are stronger than Bayern. They are probably the team that press the best in Europe. It is difficult to know where their weaknesses are. They have two players who fight for Ballon d'Or every year in Salah and Mane." Villarreal's Francis Coquelin

Villarreal did ever so well to beat the Bavarians, but might not enjoy the same freedom against Klopp’s men. The six-time Champions League winners not only have a ruthless attack but also possess an adept defensive unit. They are also fresh off three massive wins against Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton, and are likely to be full of confidence.

It is David vs Goliath at the Anfield this Wednesday, and we cannot wait to see how it pans out in the end.

