Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai drank shot of Palinka with fans after helping Hungary qualify for the 2024 Euros

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai drank a shot of Palinka alongside fans after he scored two goals in three minutes against Montenegro and secured a 2024 EURO spot for Hungary.

The Hungarian football team locked horns against Montenegro at the Puskas Arena on November 19 (Sunday) on Matchday 10 of the Euro Qualifiers. Slobodan Rubezic gave Montenegro the lead in the first half after he scored with the help of an assist from Stevan Jovetic (36').

Dominik Szoboszlai equalized in the 66th minute with a solo run finished off by a strike into the far corner. He then pushed Hungary into the lead with his second goal of the evening after a one-two with Martin Adam. The 3-1 win was eventually sealed by midfielder Adam Nagy (90+3').

After confirming Hungary's place in the 2024 EURO in Germany, the Liverpool midfielder decided to celebrate with supporters as he took a shot of traditional Hungarian Palinka.

With five wins and three draws, Hungary topped Group G in the Euro qualifiers with 18 points. They finished ahead of Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania, and Bulgaria. Serbia have also qualified for the 2024 EURO with 14 points.

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai addresses his comparison with Steven Gerrard

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has stated that his initial days at Anfield have been surreal. The 23-year-old said that he couldn't believe that he was going to play alongside the Liverpool stars. He said (via Football Focus):

“It's crazy. When I came, [in] the first days I was like, 'Am I on PlayStation or something?!' It was great to know them and how they are, not only from the television. To play with them is even better."

The former RB Leipzig midfielder also addressed his comparison with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. Szoboszlai stated that he wants to be himself rather than be associated with someone else's name. He added:

“I don't want to be him, I want to be myself. But of course if they put a paper in front of me now and say you're going to have the same impact or the same career here in Liverpool, I'm going to sign it directly!"

Dominik Szoboszlai joined the Anfield outfit earlier this summer from RB Leipzig for a transfer fee of €70 million on a five-year deal. The Hungarian midfielder has made 17 appearances for the Reds across different competitions and has recorded two goals and two assists.