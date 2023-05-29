Liverpool star explains why he's leaving the club despite Jurgen Klopp wanting him to stay

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has revealed it was the club's decision to let him leave this summer despite Jurgen Klopp wanting him to stay.

Milner's contract at the Merseyside outfit is set to expire this summer. The English midfielder is set to leave Anfield, with Brighton & Hove Albion most likely his next destination (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano).

Milner has now explained his reasons for leaving the club despite the German boss' desire for him to remain at Anfield. The Englishman said (via 90min):

"It's all good because the manager wanted to keep me - which as a player is what you want. Obviously the club decided a different way. In my head it felt like it could be a good time, so I'm content with how it's all come about."

He also revealed when he learned of Liverpool's intentions to not offer a contract extension:

"It was probably about three weeks ago that I heard from the club. Because I hadn't heard anything, in my own mind I had probably decided myself that I would be going."

Milner, however, did not dismiss the possibility of returning to Liverpool in the future. He said:

"I will continue to play football, so yes I could be back in front of the Kop potentially. It's an option."

Milner has registered 332 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool in various positions on the pitch, scoring 26 goals and providing 46 assists.

"I think I'd love a go" - Liverpool star shares thoughts on potential move into management

Milner also hinted at a possible move into management once he hangs up his boots. The outgoing Liverpool star said:

"Some days I think I'd love a go at management - and then other days you see a manager sign a new contract and six weeks later they get sacked. That's when you think 'maybe the golf course is a better option!'"

"We'll see. Doing my badges has helped me learn and I've played under some unbelievable managers. I’ve played under some poor ones as well! But you can still learn from them."

Milner then admitted he would be remiss if he did not pass on his wealth of knowledge in football to the next generation. The Premier League veteran, who has over 600 league appearances to his name, added:

"Playing for as long as I have - and with the players that I’ve played alongside - it does seem a shame not to use that knowledge."

Milner helped the Reds win the Champions League in 2019 and played a role in their dominant Premier League victory the following year.

