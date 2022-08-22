Liverpool star Fabinho delivers verdict on ‘smart guy’ Casemiro joining rivals Manchester United

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has backed Casemiro to be a good signing for Manchester United, claiming that the Brazilian has the necessary qualities to adapt to the Premier League.

On August 19, Manchester announced that they had reached an agreement with Real Madrid over Casemiro’s transfer, subject to personal terms agreement, a medical, and UK visa requirements. The player has reportedly (via Fabrizio Romano) signed a four-year deal (Until 2026; a further one-year option) with the Red Devils, with Madrid getting €60 million fixed fee and €10 million add-ons for him.

Having played with Casemiro while representing Real Madrid Castilla and the Brazilian national team, Liverpool midfielder Fabinho knows a thing or two about the defensive midfielder. Speaking to the Telegraph (via HITC), he heaped praise on him, backing him to hit the ground running in the Premier League:

“I played with him in Real Madrid’s second team and with the national team. He is a friend, we always have conversations and he is a good guy. Of course, he will be a good signing.

“Casemiro is a smart guy, he is a good player, he is strong, he is good in the air, so it will not be hard for him to adapt to the Premier League.”

When Manchester United confirmed his signing, there was an outside chance of Casemiro being able to represent them in the clash against Liverpool on Monday night (August 22). Unfortunately, the player could not be registered in time for the big game, as all the formalities could not be carried out.

As per Romano, he has completed his medical with the Red Devils and is currently waiting for his visa to come through.

Manchester United could be in for another embarrassment against Liverpool

Coming into the match on the back of a 4-0 humiliation against Brentford (August 13), Manchester United will try their best to keep up with Liverpool. While there are quite a few capable players in United's ranks, they are unlikely to find much joy against the Reds.

The Merseysiders are exuberant with the ball at their feet and cohesive without it. Consecutive draws with Fulham (August 6) and Crystal Palace (August 15) have been frustrating, but we do not expect another stalemate at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Expect Jurgen Klopp’s side to come out all guns blazing out of the gates and put pressure on Manchester United’s suspect backline. The hosts might need some inspired performances from their leading men to avoid succumbing to their third Premier League defeat on the trot on Monday.

