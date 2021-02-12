Liverpool star ruled out of Leicester City game

Liverpool’s injury crisis is showing no signs of receding this season as the reigning champions have been dealt another injury blow ahead of their clash against Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Fabinho will miss Liverpool’s trip to the King Power Stadium after picking up a muscle injury. The Brazilian has been indispensable to a depleted Liverpool side this season and has operated in midfield and defense with equal authority.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez spending lengthy spells on the sidelines, Fabinho has stepped up and taken responsibility at the back for the Reds. The Brazilian has made 18 appearances this season in the Premier League and 14 of those have been as a part of the team's backline.

Fabinho has been an omnipresent figure for the Liverpool team in the league this season and the only games he has missed were due to injuries.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Klopp confirmed that the Brazilian will have to sit out the trip to Leicester City.

“Fab will not be available. He suffered again a little muscle issue, so will be out for this game,” said Klopp.

Liverpool have a trip to Budapest to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League next week and then host Everton at Anfield the following Saturday. The German manager was unsure whether Fabinho could return for either of those games.

“I don’t know at the moment, we will see. I really don’t know," said Klopp on being asked about Fabinho's return.

OFFICIAL: Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Fabinho will miss Liverpool's game against Leicester due to a muscle injury. — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 12, 2021

Since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2018, Fabinho has been a constant feature of Klopp’s side and has already amassed 107 appearances for the Reds. His versatility has been an asset for the Merseyside club this season, so his absence could be a huge blow ahead of a crucial week.

Liverpool are already ten points behind league leaders Manchester City

The Reds are currently fourth in the league table, ten points behind Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Liverpool succumbed to a demoralizing 4-1 defeat at home against City on Sunday and have now lost three of their last five games.

The Reds have already shipped in 29 goals after 23 games so far this season. Klopp’s team conceded just 33 goals in the entire campaign last season, which clearly shows that a depleted backline has severely hurt the champions.

The Reds will be without Fabinho for tomorrow's encounter with @LCFC.#LFC | #LEILIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 12, 2021

Even though Fabinho's absence will be a cause of concern for Liverpool, Klopp does have the option of starting Ozan Kabak, who recently joined the club on loan.