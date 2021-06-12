Liverpool star to be given new role next season - Reports

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah will be added to the four-man group that acts as a bridge between the players and the management at the club. The group was originally comprised of Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Following Georginio Wijnaldum's departure, Liverpoolecho has claimed that Mohamed Salah could be appointed as the Dutch midfielder's replacement.

Georginio Wijnladum's refusal to sign a new contract with Liverpool came as a shock to most of the club's fans. The midfielder has been a stalwart at the center of the park for Liverpool for five seasons. However, Wijnaldum opted against signing a new contract with the Reds.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will now search for a player within his squad who can assume the role of a leader. Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has expressed his desire to captain the club in the past.

The 28-year-old has arguably been Liverpool's best player since joining the club from AS Roma in 2017. He has scored 125 goals in 203 appearances for the club. Salah starred in Liverpool's Champions League triumph in the 2018-19 campaign and their first ever Premier League title win last season.

Mohamed Salah has expressed his disappointment in the past at not being named as captain of Liverpool in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson.

'Honestly, I'm very disappointed. I was hoping to be the captain, but it's a coach's decision. I accept it," said Salah after Trent Alexander-Arnold was given the captaincy ahead of him for a Champions League game against Midtjylland in December.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Mohamed Salah is eager to become Liverpool's captain and has expressed his disappointment at not being given the armband in the past

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp later revealed that he gave the captain's armband to Trent Alexander-Arnold because he had been at the club the longest and that he had spoken about his decision after the game with Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah could get new #LFC role after Gini Wijnaldum exit



From @ptgorst ✍️ https://t.co/4DemzmUJuK — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) June 12, 2021

'Of course, I spoke to Mo about it afterwards. When I realised it didn't work out that well [for him], I clarified it, and then he spoke about it again in the interview, which is not a problem for me,' said Klopp.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Diptanil Roy