Liverpool star informs club that he wants to follow Trent Alexander-Arnold and join Real Madrid: Reports

French defender Ibrahima Konate has reportedly informed Liverpool that he is considering a move to Real Madrid this summer. According to Spanish outlet MARCA (via Tribal Football), the Frenchman has been in talks with the club over a new contract; however, the conversation has been slow, which has increased uncertainty over a new deal.

As a result, Ibrahima Konate can leave the Merseyside outfit and join his former Liverpool teammate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, in the Spanish capital. Real Madrid are also interested in signing a new center-back.

Despite the acquisition of former Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen, Los Blancos aim to bring another defender to Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid have Konate on their list; however, they are more likely to sign a new defender next summer.

Ibrahima Konate's contract with the Reds would expire next summer, and at that time, he would be able to negotiate deals with other clubs. The La Liga giants would aim to use the same trick in Konate's case, which they did for Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, the Reds would look forward to avoiding the Frenchman leaving for free or on a minimal fee.

Konate joined the Merseyside outfit from RB Leipzig in July 2021, and since then, he has played 132 games for the Reds across all competitions.

Real Madrid preparing €100 million offer for Liverpool midfielder: Reports

Argentina v Brazil - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier - Source: Getty

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes (via Madrid Universal), Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer. New Los Blancos boss Xabi Alonso holds the 26-year-old in high regard and believes that he would strengthen his team's midfield.

Mac Allister's ability to contribute in attack and defense, in addition to his tactical intelligence and composure, has garnered the interest of the La Liga giants. However, the Spanish giants also have Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde in the midfield.

The report claims that the Spanish giants are working on preparing a formal offer for the Argentine midfielder. Los Blancos are reportedly ready to offer €100 million to the Reds in their initial bid for Alexis Mac Allister.

Madrid would reportedly sell either Dani Ceballos or Brahim Diaz if they need to expand the figure for Mac Allister.

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More