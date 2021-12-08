Liverpool star not interested in Barcelona transfer due to reservations over project at Camp Nou: Reports

Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah is reportedly not keen on a move to Xavi’s FC Barcelona over fears related to the project at the Nou Camp.

The Egyptian has been in scintillating form this season and has 20 goals and nine assists from 21 appearances across all competitions. This includes a memorable hat-trick against Liverpool’s arch-rivals Manchester United in a 5-0 demolition earlier in the season.

Mohammed Salah currently earns around £200,000 per week and is reportedly the fifth-highest earning player globally. However, Salah is also arguably the best player in club football based on current form and is looking for a huge rise in his wages.

This news comes following interest from FC Barcelona. However, according to Al Nacional, Mohammed Salah has no interest in joining the Spanish giants due to his concern over the timing of the project.

FC Barcelona have just started a lengthy rebuild under new coach Xavi and have a young team with a few aging stars. They are also currently 16 points adrift of Real Madrid in the La Liga and are not expected to compete for trophies this season.

Liverpool's Mohammed Salah looking for £300,000 weekly wages

At the age of 29, Mohammed Salah is entering the prime of his footballing career and will be keen to join a team that can compete for trophies. While that will make it difficult for him to join FC Barcelona, the Egyptian is expected to attract interest from the best teams in Europe in the summer.

Salah's current deal with Liverpool expires in September of 2023 but the club have a good chance of keeping him because of multiple reasons. He has been part of the squad for multiple years and numerous big stars are in the same age group as him.

The likes of Sadio Mane, Virgin van Dijk, Joel Matip, Roberto Frimino, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander Arnold and Fabinho form the backbone of the team along with the Egyptian.

All of them can be expected to perform at a high level for at least a few more years. During this time, Liverpool can be expected to compete for both the Premier League and the Champions League.

However, with a range of European giants expected to express interest in Mohammed Salah, Liverpool might still have a fight on their hands to keep a hold of their talisman.

