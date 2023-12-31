Liverpool star lauds Nottingham Forest star after they defeated Manchester United in PL fixture

Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho was seriously impressed with Nottingham Forest forward Anthony Elanga in the Tricky Trees' 2-1 win over Manchester United. The forward posted a comment on Instagram to praise the young Sweden international after a quality display against the Red Devils on December 30.

Nottingham Forest gave up a two-goal advantage to lose to Manchester United in the first meeting between the sides at Old Trafford earlier this season. They hosted Erik ten Hag's side on Saturday looking for a first home win in four attempts this season, and Elanga was pivotal.

Following a drab first half, Nottingham Forest took the lead through Nico Dominguez in the second half before Marcus Rashford equalised for Manchester United. Elanga set up Morgan Gibbs-White to score the winner for the home side, recording his sixth assist of the season for his new club.

The 21-year-old Sweden international posted pictures from the game on Instagram, which garnered comments from his teammates and colleagues. Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho was among those to comment on the post, referring to Elanga as a star player.

"Star player"

Nottingham Forest signed Elanga from Manchester United for just £15 million in the summer, and the forward has contributed four goals and six assists. He revealed in an interview after the game that the match against the Red Devils was personal for him after what he went through last season.

Elanga was left unhappy with the Red Devils after he played just 702 minutes in 26 games, and he joined Nottingham Forest in search of game time. The young forward has thrived in his time at City Ground and is back playing his best football.

Fabio Carvalho recalled by Liverpool from RB Leipzig loan

Liverpool have decided to recall midfielder Fabio Carvalho from his loan spell in Germany with RB Leipzig after it was found to be unproductive. The Reds activated a clause for the Portugal U-21 international to return to Anfield due to limited minutes at the German side.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp pushed for Carvalho to head out on loan after the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. The 21-year-old made just three starts, one each in the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and UEFA Champions League, as he failed to earn a regular shirt.

Carvalho struggled to impose himself in his debut season at Anfield, and this was the reason for his loan stint. The youngster will likely be sent out on loan to another club for the second half of the season as he remains highly-rated at Liverpool.