Thiago Alcantara's contractual situation at Liverpool has ignited speculation about his potential return to FC Barcelona, as per Fichajes.

Recent reports indicate that Xavi Hernandez, the Barcelona coach, has urged the club's board to initiate negotiations with the talented Spanish midfielder. This development has rekindled hope among Cules, as Thiago Alcantara could once again don the Blaugrana shirt shortly.

One of the key factors favoring this prospective transfer is the financial aspect. Like many clubs worldwide, FC Barcelona has faced economic challenges recently, limiting its ability to make high-profile signings.

Thiago Alcantara, however, represents an attractive option as his potential transfer fee could fall below the €5 million-mark. This figure possibly aligns with Barcelona's financial reality and makes the acquisition an economically sensible choice.

Thiago's return would also add depth to Barca's midfield. His profile perfectly aligns with Xavi's vision for the team, given his exceptional ball control, passing accuracy, and football intelligence.

Having played a pivotal role in Barcelona's midfield during his previous stint, Thiago's experience and skillset could prove instrumental in reinvigorating the squad.

Thiago Alcantara's journey has been fascinating since he departed from Barcelona in 2013. He has enjoyed successful spells at Bayern Munich and Liverpool, amassing valuable experience. His return to Catalonia could signal a homecoming for one of the club's prodigal sons.

While negotiations have not yet commenced, the mere prospect of Thiago Alcantara returning to Barca is possibly exciting for fans. It's a story of a player coming full circle, a reunion that could potentially boost the team's performance on the pitch.

Graeme Souness backs Mac Allister and Szoboszlai to shine for Liverpool, expresses doubt over Endo

Graeme Souness has expressed his confidence that Liverpool's summer signings, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, will emerge as "stars" for the club, as per Liverpool Echo. However, the football pundit remains skeptical about Wataru Endo's potential impact this season.

Expressing his views on summer business done by Jurgen Klopp's side, Souness said via The Anfield Talk:

"I like Szoboszlai and I am a big fan of Mac Allister. With Endo, we will wait and see. Getting good reviews playing in the Bundesliga doesn't mean you will be a success in the Premier League, which is very demanding and the intensity is greater there than anywhere else. Let's see how he deals with that.''

Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have appeared in all four Liverpool games in the Premier League season. Meanwhile, manager Jurgen Klopp has used Wataru Endo as a substitute in two out of three appearances he has made for the Reds this season.