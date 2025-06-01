Liverpool star Luis Diaz addresses future at Anfield club amid links to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Luis Diaz has reiterated his commitment to Liverpool amid rumours of a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The Colombian forward enjoyed a tremendous season with the Reds, registering 17 goals and eight assists from 50 games across competitions.

Daiz's contract with the Merseyside club expires in 2027, and he is yet to sign a new deal. The situation has added to speculation regarding his future, with reports suggesting that Al-Nassr want the 28-year-old as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement.

However, speaking recently to Liverpool's website, Diaz insisted that he is happy at Anfield.

"I feel I’m going through a really good period. I’m really happy to be here, to be part of this great institution, this great club and to have great team-mates around me. From the moment I arrived, I felt great pride. I always tried to work hard for this, and to see that nowadays things are working out for me fills me with pride and I’m really happy because that’s what I work for," said Diaz.

He continued:

"[But] we are nobodies without our team-mates. We are a team. The forwards and wingers always try to help with goals and assists, and right now I’ve achieved good numbers to back that up. It’s about playing and then playing well, supporting the team in the way I play and enjoying it, like always."

Apart from Al-Nassr, Luis Diaz also has admirers at Barcelona, but it now looks like he is unlikely to leave Liverpool this year.

How many goals has Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Liverpool in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced Liverpool 14 times in his career, during his stay with Manchester United and Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar has registered nine wins and four defeats against the Reds.

Interestingly, the 40-year-old last faced the Merseyside club during his second stint with the Red Devils, just before moving to Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three goals and set up one more against Liverpool so far.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner never tasted defeat against the Reds during his stint with Real Madrid. The Portuguese faced the Merseyside club thrice in the Champions League with Los Blancos and won all three games.

Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expires at the end of next month, and his future remains up in the air. He recently shared a cryptic message on social media, suggesting that his chapter with the Riyadh-based club could be coming to an end.

