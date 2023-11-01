Liverpool star Luis Diaz breaks silence on Instagram as search for kidnapped father goes on

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has urged his Instagram followers to come out and march for the release of his kidnapped father Luis Manuel Diaz.

Reports revealed that Diaz's parents were kidnapped on Saturday (October 28) by two gunmen near their hometown Barrancas, Colombia. Although the winger's mother Cilenis Marulanda was rescued on the same day, the father is yet to be found.

Diaz did not feature in the Reds' matchday squad for the 3-0 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday (October 29) amid the ongoing issue. Upon scoring the opener on the night, Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota helped up his Colombian teammate's jersey as a sign of support.

Diaz, who continues to fight for his father's release, posted an Instagram story with the details of the march captioned:

"March for the liberation of Mane Diaz."

Luis Diaz's Instagram story calling people to join the march

The 26-year-old winger's father could be located in Venezuela, according to Colombia's attorney general Francisco Barbosa. He told reporters (via The Sun):

"We have information that he could, at some point, be in Venezuela. If he ends up crossing the border and he's in Venezuela, we have to ask [Colombia] President Gustavo Petro... to help us with freeing Luis Diaz's father."

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has pledged his support to find the abducted Mane Diaz and claims that forces have been deployed for the same.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opens up on Diogo Jota holding up Luis Diaz's shirt in Nottingham Forest win

With Luis Diaz fighting an ongoing personal battle, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opened up about Diogo Jota holding up the player's shirt in the Nottingham Forest win.

The Reds netted the game's first goal through Jota in the 31st minute after which the Portuguese held up his teammates' shirt with whom he's shared the pitch 33 times. Darwin Nunez (35') and Mohamed Salah (77') scored the other goals that night.

Addressing the action from Jota after his strike, Klopp said in his post-match press conference (via Liverpool FC):

"It was clear we have to give the game an extra sense and it was fighting for Lucho, then the boys put out the shirt and I was not 100 per cent prepared for that, to be honest. It was really touching but wonderful as well. So, yeah, that's it."

This season, Diaz has completed 11 appearances for the Reds, bagging three goals and an assist across all competitions. He is likely to miss Sunday's away league clash against Luton Town (November 5).