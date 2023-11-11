Liverpool star Luis Diaz's dad reveals he asked wife to 'marry him again' after losing wedding ring in kidnapping

The recently concluded kidnapping saga involving Liverpool star Luis Diaz's parents has taken a heartwarming turn. According to Colombian newspaper Semana (via Mirror), the father of the player has expressed a desire to renew his wedding vows with his wife Cilenis Marulanda.

This emotional decision came after Luis Manuel lost his wedding ring during the 13-day abduction ordeal. He and his wife were both kidnapped on October 28, with Marulanda being released near her hometown of Barrancas shortly after.

The Liverpool winger's father, however, was transported towards the Perija Mountains on Colombia’s border with Venezuela. He was finally released last Thursday, November 8.

Monsignor Francisco Ceballos, who played a pivotal role in his rescue, shared that Luis Manuel had made a request for a vow renewal ceremony (via Mirror):

“He told me I had to marry him again because he had lost his ring. He said he wanted to renew his wedding vows."

The exact circumstances surrounding the loss of Luis Manuel’s wedding ring remain undisclosed. Adding to his trials, the 58-year-old also sustained a knee injury during captivity.

Father of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz speaks after kidnapping ordeal

Luis Manuel Diaz has spoken out for the first time since his release from the clutches of kidnappers. The elder Diaz and his wife Cilenis Marulanda were abducted on October 28 by members of the National Liberation Army (ELN), a rebel group in Colombia.

While Marulanda was swiftly rescued by the police, Luis Manuel endured a grueling 13-day captivity before being freed. Reflecting on this traumatic experience, he shared the conversation he had with his son following his release.

The Liverpool winger urged his father "to keep going because things don't end here and to have a lot of strength to recover from everything that has happened." The 58-year-old clarified that his release was secured without any financial transactions (via Mirror):

"There was no offer of resources, there was no need, everything was done legally, thank God, they did not request any resources, but that did not happen."

At the time of his father's release, Diaz was in France participating in Liverpool's Europa League clash with Toulouse. The winger notably missed a match against Nottingham Forest on the day of the kidnapping.

The 26-year-old returned to the pitch for Liverpool's Premier League clash against Luton Town and scored a vital equalizer. The Colombian dedicated his goal to his father with a heartfelt message on his undershirt that read 'Freedom for Papa'.