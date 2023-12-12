Liverpool star Mo Salah felicitated by club after the Reds star reached PL milestone in win over Crystal Palace

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been felicitated by his club after scoring his 200th goal for the Reds during the 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on December 9.

After Jean-Philippe Mateta gave Palace the lead in the 57th minute, Salah equalized in the 76th minute, marking his 200th goal for the Merseysiders. The Egyptian then assisted Harvey Elliott's injury time (90+1') winner to seal the win for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Salah, who joined the Reds from AS Roma in 2017 for €42 million, scored his 200th goal in 327 appearances for the club. He also has 87 assists for Liverpool.

The 31-year-old took to social media to post an image of the club grandly felicitating him.

Salah's impressive performance against Palace helped the Reds reach the top of the Premier League table with 37 points from 16 matches. They lead second-placed Arsenal by a point.

Salah has once again been a crucial player for Klopp's side this season, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists in 22 appearances across competitions. He has scored 11 goals and has provided seven assists in 16 league matches.

Jurgen Klopp waxed lyrical about Salah after the starring display against Palace, telling the media after the game (via This is Anfield):

“Incredible number for a super special, super-super special player. I don’t know how often he saved us with a goal he scored in the right moment.”

Salah's goals have been crucial for Liverpool over the years. Since joining the Anfield side, he has helped them win seven trophies, including the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Interesting stats behind Mohamed Salah's 200 Liverpool goals

Salah has wreaked havoc on most of the teams he has faced while donning the Liverpool jersey, scoring against 48 different opponents. Manchester United have been his favorite victim, with the Egyptian netting 12 times against the Red Devils.

Salah's goals tally, apart from being statistically impressive, have also been impactful. As per Opta, 56 of his goals came when the score was tied at 0-0. He has scored 45 goals between the 76th minute and the 90th minute of a game.

Roberto Firmino is the player who has assisted Salah 22 times, the most by any player. Salah has scored 162 of his 200 Liverpool goals with his magical left foot, 30 with his right, and the remaining eight with his head.

He has scored 55 winning goals for the Merseysiders, once again emphasizing his importance for the club.