Liverpool star Mo Salah picks Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in dream 5-a-side squad, claims team 'will lose for sure' for one key reason

Mohamed Salah has named Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his 5-a-side team. He also named himself, along with Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario, and highlighted that the lack of defenders would lead to their loss.

Speaking to the Ballon d'Or account on X, the Liverpool star was asked to pick a 5-a-side team of his favorite players without any restrictions. He was quick to name Zidane as his first choice after learning that he did not have to pick defenders, and then added Cristiano and Messi. He finished up with Ronaldo, saying:

"Oh, no position, just like any player. Okay. We're gonna lose for sure. Me, Zidane, Cristiano, Messi, El Phenomenon (Ronaldo Nazario). No defenders! [Laughs] But that's how I say this is for me, yeah. Yeah."

He spoke to the account earlier this summer as well and admitted that it was his best chance of winning the Ballon d'Or this season. He told Sky Sports (via ESPN):

"I would say I never had a season like this and winning big trophies so I would say this is my best chance to get it right now while I'm in the club because it's been a crazy year, a crazy season with a trophy. It's given me a good chance."

Salah admitted that he never thought about the Ballon d'Or earlier in his career, when Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were winning it. However, he started to pay attention after moving to Liverpool. He told the Ballon d'Or account:

"I think it, it wasn't in my head when I was that young because you don't, when you play in Egypt in the street, you wouldn't see yourself winning the Ballon d'Or. If I win, it would be great. If I don't win, I think my career will be also very good but it's just like that image in my head. Always, I have it like I just want to win it for my people. That's that's the thing is like, always stuck in my head."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are no longer in the running for the Ballon d'Or. They were not in the Top 30 last season, and are unlikely to make it this year, too.

Unfair to compare Mohamed Salah to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

In February this year, Arne Slot was not interested in comparing Mohamed Salah to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He did not agree with comments from Jamie Carragher and said (via beIN Sports):

"It's so difficult to compare players to each other, and it's not fair to anyone. Mo has had his own career and has been outstanding. Mo has had some exceptional seasons here at Liverpool, and we hope he can continue this for a longer period, but first he needs to extend his contract. You guys don't ask me about that anymore, so that's positive!"

Mohamed Salah signed a new long-term deal at Liverpool earlier this year. Lionel Messi is still in contract talks with Inter Miami, while Cristiano Ronaldo has penned a new deal until 2027 at Al-Nassr.

