Liverpool star Mo Salah sends powerful message on social media amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Liverpool forward Mo Salah has lent his voice to calls for peace to reign in Israel and Palestine amid the latest conflict. The Egyptian international became the latest high-profile footballer to send a message on social media concerning the case.

Middle East neighbours Israel and Palestine have renewed hostilities since a brutal Hamas attack took place in Israel on October 7. The Israeli response to the aggression has been consistently bombarding the Gaza Strip, resulting in massive damage to life and property.

The latest outrage came from the destruction of the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza by Israeli forces, which resulted in hundreds of casualties.

Salah spoke for the first time via a video message on his X (formerly Twitter) account insisting that peace be allowed to reign in the region. He condemned the violence, which has seen hundreds and thousands displaced in the Gaza Strip amid an Israeli siege.

"It's not always easy to speak in times like these. There has been too much violence and too much heartbreaking brutality. The escalations in the recent weeks is unbearable to witness. All lives are sacred and must be protected," Salah said.

Mo Salah also called for an end to the violence, referring to the attacks on Gaza as 'massacres'. He called for humanitarian aid, food and water to be allowed into the region, as well.

"The massacres need to stop, families are being torn apart. What's clear now is that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible conditions, the scenes at the hospital last night were horrifying," he said.

"The people of Gaza need food, water and medical supplies urgently. I am calling the world leaders to come together to prevent the further slaughter of innocent souls, humanity must prevail," he added.

Expand Tweet

Mo Salah joins list of footballers to ask for a peaceful resolution

Mo Salah has been known to keep his distance from political issues and has never given an opinion on such. The extent of the killings that have taken place triggered the Egyptian to release a statement.

Multiple football stars, including Hakim Ziyech, Demba Ba, Youcef Atal and several others, have also called for peace to reign in the region following the attacks. Several clubs have responded by suspending their players who lent their voices, including Mainz and OGC Nice.

Mo Salah will hope that a resolution is reached soon to allow normalcy to return to Gaza, a city which is bordered by his home country, Egypt. The city has been mostly reduced to rubble, but humanitarian aid and an end to the attacks can bring life back into it.