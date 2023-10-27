Liverpool star Mohamed Salah breaks Arsenal legend Thierry Henry's incredible record after scoring against Toulouse

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has surpassed Arsenal great Thierry Henry to become the most prolific Premier League player in UEFA competitions after netting in a recent 5-1 win over Toulouse.

Salah, 31, netted his second UEFA Europa League goal of the 2023-24 term with a fine right-footed strike in injury-time against Toulouse. As a result, he broke Henry's record of 42 strikes, 35 in UEFA Champions League and seven in UEFA Cup, in 85 matches for Arsenal.

So far, the Egyptian has scored 43 goals in 68 matches across UEFA competitions for the Reds. He has bagged 41 goals in 64 UEFA Champions League games and two goals in three UEFA Europa League outings. He failed to net in his one UEFA Super Cup final in 2019.

Overall, Salah has scored 51 goals and laid out 22 assists in 111 European games for Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, Fiorentina, and Basel. Henry, on the other hand, bagged 58 goals and contributed 24 assists in 136 UEFA appearances for Arsenal, Barcelona, and Monaco.

Should the Reds attacker continue in his fine run of form, he could surpass Henry's overall European record this campaign. He is averaging a goal every 41 minutes of UEFA Europa League action for his club.

Salah, who has nine goals and four assists in 12 games so far this season, is next set to be in action on Sunday. He is expected to start in the Reds' Premier League home clash against Nottingham Forest.

Jurgen Klopp labels Liverpool's 5-1 UEL win against Toulouse a 'perfect night' at Anfield

Liverpool maintained their perfect record in the UEFA Europa League Group E with a 5-1 home win over Toulouse on Thursday (October 26).

Diogo Jota bagged a solo goal in the ninth minute before Toulouse's Thijs Dallinga levelled things seven minutes later. Wataru Endo scored a 30th minute header and Darwin Nunez doubled the lead with a powerful left-footed strike four minutes later. Ryan Gravenberch netted one near the hour-mark before Mohamed Salah scored in injury-time.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his jubilation on witnessing his team dominate Toulouse. He said:

"Most of the time we were in complete control. We made good goals, nobody got hurt, so a perfect night. I think it's really easy to fall in love with this team. There is so much excitement in it now. We have to make massive steps, we have to grow, we have to do a lot of things – but a lot of the signs are really promising."

Liverpool, who are atop Group E with nine points from three games, relished 62% possession against the Ligue 1 club. They registered 20 shots, completed 89% of their 636 passes, and won five corners.