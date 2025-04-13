Liverpool star Mohamed Salah breaks Premier League record held by Thierry Henry and Erling Haaland in clash against West Ham

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah made Premier League history today (April 13) with his 45th goal contribution of the season. It was enough to snatch a record jointly held by Thierry Henry and Erling Haaland.

The Reds forward provided an assist in the first half of their match against West Ham at Anfield, and it was absolutely brilliant. In the 18th minute, he slid a trivela pass across the box for Luis Diaz to score. The assist was Salah’s league-leading 18th of the season - an impressive addition to his 27 goals in the ongoing campaign.

That combined total (45) has broken the previous record for goal involvements in a 38-game Premier League season. Back in the 2002-03 season, Thierry Henry had a total of 44 goal contributions. This was matched by Erling Haaland in the 2022-23 season. Mohamed Salah could also become the first player in a single Premier League season to account for more than 50 goals at this pace.

The West Ham clash has become a return to form for the Liverpool winger after four consecutive league games without either a goal or an assist. Luis Diaz, meanwhile, is in good touch, scoring his 11th top-flight goal of the season.

Mohamed Salah signs new Liverpool contract through 2027

After regular speculation over a summer exit, Mohamed Salah signed a new deal with Liverpool. The new deal, which extends through 2027, keeps the Egyptian at Anfield until he’s in his mid-thirties, and is believed to be worth £400,000 weekly (via GOAL).

He has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with the Merseysiders, winning everything, including the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Now aged 32, he is still at the center of the Reds' success, breaking Premier League records as he leads them towards a 20th top-flight title.

Speaking about his decision to extend his stay at the club, Salah said (via Sky Sports):

"Of course I'm very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

"It's great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it's going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career. I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together."

Having scored 243 goals for Liverpool in all competitions, Mohamed Salah is already the club’s third-highest all-time scorer. He has been a brilliant attacker at Anfield, providing 111 assists in 394 appearances, prior to the West Ham game.

