Liverpool star Mohamed Salah names the 3 players who inspired him the most 

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has revealed the three players who inspired him the most at the start of his footballing career.

Salah, 29, has become an Anfield hero during his time at the club, having broken numerous records and winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

The Egyptian star was in scintillating form for the Reds last season, making 51 appearances, scoring 31 goals and contributing 16 assists.

His impressive campaign for Liverpool would see him earn the PFA Player of the Year award.

At the awards ceremony, when asked which footballers he looked up to when breaking into the sport, he replied (via LiverpoolEcho):

"I loved (Francesco) Totti, Brazilian Ronaldo and (Zinedine) Zidane. These three were like (the best)."

The Reds star was also asked which individual honor he wanted to end his career having won, to which he responded:

"The Ballon d'Or."

The Egyptian also queried his opinion of how close he was to becoming the second African player after George Weah to win the award, replying:

"Hopefully not far."

The 29-year-old is currently among the frontrunners to claim the 2022 Ballon d'Or but Karim Benzema is heavily tipped to earn the achievement.

Mohamed Salah should stay at Liverpool like Totti committed his career to AS Roma

The Egyptian has become a fan favorite at Anfield

Speculation over Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool continues to grow with the Egyptian's contract set to expire next summer.

But he should look no further than the career that one of his heroes carved out in Francesco Totti.

Totti stayed loyal to AS Roma throughout his career and although he didn't win a huge number of trophies, the Italian forward left a lasting legacy in Rome.

Salah could follow suit if he agrees to extend his stay at Anfield and continue writing his name in Liverpool's history.

The 29-year-old has already cemented himself as a Kop hero, becoming a fan favorite ever since he arrived from Totti's AS Roma in 2016.

No one would have envisioned the impact Salah would have following the £37.8 million move as he has quickly become one a Premier League great.

He has made 254 appearances for the Reds, scoring 156 goals and contributing 63 assists.

The former Chelsea star has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Carabao Cup.

