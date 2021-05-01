Liverpool star Mohamed Salah says club are yet to begin contract talks 

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah recently stated that he cannot say too much about his contract situation with the Reds because the club have not opened talks with him about an extension.

Salah has been linked with an exit this summer after revealing earlier this season that he would be open to a move to Spain. The Egyptian’s contract with Liverpool expires in 2023, so the Reds are in no rush to sell him or begin negotiations over a new deal. However, fans will feel his impressive performances for the club warrant a new contract.

🗣 | Mohamed Salah on his contract situation:



"No one is talking to me about anything, I can't say much about that."

However, Salah has said that, though, there has been no talk of a new contract yet he wants to win the Premier League and the Champions League again with Liverpool.

“No one is talking to me about that (his contract), so I can't say much about that. No one in the club is talking to me about anything so I do not know. I said before that I want to win the Premier League again, I want to win the Champions League again. It's a great thing to win, I'm just trying to win it again and again.," said Salah.

Mohamed Salah deserves a new Liverpool contract after his performances this season

Unlike the rest of Liverpool's front three, Salah has been consistent in the current campaign and continued his goal-scoring touch from previous seasons.

Salah has already scored more goals (20) in the Premier League this season than he managed last time out (19). He is well on course to overhaul his tally from the 2018-19 season (22).

The Egyptian’s overall gameplay and goal-return is something Liverpool cannot afford to lose this summer. The Reds could be in for a transitional period this summer after an underwhelming season.

All hail King Salah 👑



20 PL goals this season, and counting...

Salah's contract expires in 2023 when he will be 31 years old. He seems fitter than ever and hasn’t had any long-term injuries, or muscle issues, so he could continue to be an important player for Jürgen Klopp's side.

It remains to be seen if the club will offer him a new contract anytime soon as he still has two years remaining on his current deal.