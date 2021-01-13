Liverpool star Mohamed Salah 'very happy' at club, says teammate Fabinho 

Mohamed Salah has quickly become one of the biggest names in world football because of his performances for Liverpool in the last four years. The player has become a potential transfer target for several top European clubs this year including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, despite all the speculation, his Liverpool teammate Fabinho, claims that Mohamed Salah is very happy at the club and with his performances in the ongoing season.

Mohamed Salah has consistently been one of the best players in the Premier League since he moved to Liverpool in 2017. Now in his 4th season for the club, the 28-year-old has scored 111 goals in 177 matches across all competitions for Liverpool.

Arguably the team's most prolific goal-scorer, Mohamed Salah has won 4 major trophies with Liverpool including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. His teammate Fabinho believes that it's normal for a player like Mohamed Salah to be linked to big clubs. However, he stated that the Egyptian international remains unaffected by transfer rumours.

The top scorers of 2020 🌟 pic.twitter.com/BCczLlKnOd — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 30, 2020

Fabinho recently spoke to ESPN Brasil and was asked about his thoughts regarding the transfer speculation surrounding Mohamed Salah in this year's window.

"Big players will always have their names involved in rumours. Salah plays for Liverpool, one of the biggest teams in the world. I think it's normal to see his name linked to other teams, especially from different leagues," said Fabinho.

"Anyway, I see him very happy here and pleased with his performances this season. It's always been the case and it hasn't changed at all. He keeps scoring goals, which everyone is used to seeing. I don't see anything affecting him. Overall, I am not following the news so I'm not sure about any rumours," added Fabinho.

Liverpool remain calm as Mohamed Salah eyes contract extension

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he won't force Mohamed Salah to stay at the club.

The buzz around a potential Mohamed Salah transfer has seemingly grown louder in recent times, but Liverpool are reportedly calm about the situation.

According to the Daily Express, despite fueling some amount of the speculation with his remarks in an interview, Mohamed Salah is looking for a contract extension at Liverpool.

In the current season, Mohamed Salah has played 25 matches in all competitions for the Reds, scoring 17 goals and assisting 4 more. On course for another successful personal season at the club, Salah is unlikely to leave Anfield any time soon.