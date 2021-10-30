Liverpool star Naby Keita suffers another injury; limps off against Brighton 

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was forced to limp off against Brighton & Hove Albion after picking up yet another injury in his career with the Reds.

Naby Keita was a surprise inclusion in the starting eleven for Liverpool. The 26-year-old midfielder limped off against Manchester United last weekend following a two-footed challenge from Paul Pogba which resulted in a red card for the Frenchman.

However, at the 19th minute mark, Naby Keita was seen sitting on the turf after pulling a muscle. The former RB Leipzig midfielder was replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who later went on to provide an assist for Sadio Mane's goal which saw Liverpool take a 2-0 lead. Earlier, club captain Jordan Henderson opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

Things weren't smooth sailing for Liverpool. Brighton pulled a goal back through Enock Mwepu at the 41st minute.

Liverpool are in the midst of a title race along with Chelsea and Manchester City, who are also currently in action.

#LIVBHA 19' - Keita is forced off and Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces him.[1-0]

Naby Keita has had a bright start to Liverpool's new season

Naby Keita has made a bright start for Liverpool this season. The 26-year-old midfielder has seen him play a vital role in the Reds' unbeaten start to the league season.

He has made seven league appearances for Liverpool this season and has already scored twice. The 26-year-old midfielder has also scored once in the Champions League in their 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

More to follow....

