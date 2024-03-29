Liverpool star names Mesut Ozil higher than Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira in blind rankings for incredible former players

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson made a curious list after being asked to rank five top midfielders blindly. The Scotland international ended up having to put Mesut Ozil over Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira.

In a video posted by Goal on social media, Robertson initially put the German playmaker in fourth. Subsequently, the top three was taken by Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Zinedine Zidane, leaving the final spot for the Frenchman.

Both Ozil and Vieira impressed for Arsenal in the Premier League. Ozil made over 250 appearances for the Gunners after joining them from Real Madrid in 2013, bagging 44 goals and 79 assists. His creativity and playmaking abilities dazzled fans. Eventually, he left the club to join Turkish side Fenerbahce after reported disagreements with manager Mikel Arteta.

Vieira, meanwhile, is well-regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation. Joining the North Londoners from AC Milan in 1995, he eventually played a huge role in the center of the park before becoming club captain as well. Notably, he led the side during their record-breaking 'Invincibles' season. He made 405 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 32 times and setting up 46 more.

Peter Crouch believes Liverpool hold edge over Arsenal and Manchester City in title race

Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch believes that Liverpool could win the three-horse race for the title this season. The ex-Reds forward admitted his bias but claimed that Jurgen Klopp's men's host of impressive wins could be the reason they pull it off.

He said (via talkSPORT):

"I said Liverpool at the start of the season, and many people will say there is a bias there, and probably slightly right.

"Arsenal have kind of played their way back into the conversation; obviously, Manchester City will be favourites considering their previous history. You would say it is a two-horse race, but Arsenal have put themselves back into the mix.

"I just think the amount of games they have played where they have won so convincingly and they get the injuries back, it is definitely a three-horse race. But I am going to stick with Liverpool; I still think they can do it."

The race for the Premier League title has been neck-and-neck this season. With just 10 games to go, the top three are separated by just one point. The Reds and Gunners are separated only on goal difference, while City are in third and a point back.

Arsenal will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last season where they led the way for the majority of the campaign before squandering it in the final month. Liverpool, meanwhile, will be committed to providing Jurgen Klopp a perfect send-off.