Liverpool star offered to two Serie A giants by agent - Reports

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita's agent has reportedly offered his client's services to both AC Milan and Inter Milan ahead of a potential transfer this summer.

The 28-year-old midfielder is among a number of first-team players at Anfield whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the current season.

As it stands, there seems to be no breakthrough regarding extending his contract beyond the 2022-23 campaign. As such, Keita could become a free agent this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Arthur Melo, also expected to leave; Not just Roberto Firmino. There are currently no talks between Liverpool and Naby Keita over new contract and he could be next one to leave on a free, together with Oxlade-Chamberlain.Arthur Melo, also expected to leave; #LFC are not planning to trigger the buy option. Not just Roberto Firmino. There are currently no talks between Liverpool and Naby Keita over new contract and he could be next one to leave on a free, together with Oxlade-Chamberlain. 🔴 ➕ Arthur Melo, also expected to leave; #LFC are not planning to trigger the buy option. https://t.co/cPS6ufitJH

Meanwhile, Keita's agent seems to be making plans to secure his future. According to Calciomercato (via Liverpool Echo), a move to Italy could possibly be on the cards, with the Guinea international being offered to both the San Siro-based outfits.

The 28-year-old midfielder hasn't really lived up to his full potential since joining the Reds in 2018 from German side RB Leipzig. Liverpool paid a transfer fee in the region of £52 million in 2018 to sign Keita, making him one of the club's most-expensive signings.

He has since made a total of 129 appearances for the Reds, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists in all competitions.

Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_ UPDATE: Naby Keita's agent has reportedly offered his client to Inter Milan as the Liverpool midfielder appears increasingly likely to head for the exit door. [Calciomercato via Liverpool Echo] UPDATE: Naby Keita's agent has reportedly offered his client to Inter Milan as the Liverpool midfielder appears increasingly likely to head for the exit door. [Calciomercato via Liverpool Echo] 🚨 UPDATE: Naby Keita's agent has reportedly offered his client to Inter Milan as the Liverpool midfielder appears increasingly likely to head for the exit door. [Calciomercato via Liverpool Echo] https://t.co/jtPzKEzgQt

Keita has, however, struggled for regular game time this season at Anfield. He has managed just 11 appearances in all competitions, failing to score or provide an assist for Jurgen Klopp's team.

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's disappointing defeat to Bournemouth

Liverpool suffered a shocking defeat to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday (March 11).

The defeat comes less than a week after Liverpool scored seven goals past an in-form Manchester United side at Anfield.

Head coach Jurgen Klopp said in his post-match comments that his team played into the hands of their opponents. He said:

"It was never really our game. We were dominant in the first half but mostly we put the ball in at the wrong moment against a compact side.

Klopp added:

"The game was played the opposite of the way we wanted. I think we played for 95 minutes the game Bournemouth wanted us to play.”

Klopp also lamented Mohamed Salah's missed penalty during the game, although he refused to blame the Egyptian.

“The last penalty we got in the league was a long time ago and it’s completely hypothetical but if we score there, the game could turn.

"It doesn’t make the performance but could at least change the result. He scores goals, he scores a lot of goals, but he missed the penalty, that’s life.”

The Reds will next take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes