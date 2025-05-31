Liverpool star pens emotional message on social media amid exit rumors 

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has shared a heartfelt message on Instagram amid rumors of a possible exit this summer. The Colombian enjoyed a tremendous season with the Reds, helping them win the Premier League.

Diaz finished the campaign with 17 goals and eight assists from 50 games across competitions for the Merseyside club. The 28-year-old is under contract until 2027, but is reportedly wanted at Barcelona and Al-Nassr.

Sharing photos on Instagram celebrating the Premier League triumph with his Liverpool teammates, Diaz thanked everyone associated with the club for an unforgettable season.

"And so comes to an end another season at this incredible club. And what a season it was! The long-awaited league title has returned to Anfield. The Premier League is ours, and it feels amazing to know that no one doubts we were the best and, because of that, truly deserved it," Diaz wrote. "We were a real team, a strong group, a family – always backed by extraordinary supporters.

It’s hard to find fans anywhere in the world as dedicated and passionate as these. Anyone who plays for this badge is bound to miss this incredible atmosphere one day. My thanks go to everyone: teammates, coaching staff, club staff and supporters. It was an unforgettable season, one I will always carry in my heart!"

A report on May 29 from Mundo Deportivo says Luis Diaz has no desire to sign a new deal with Liverpool.

Will Luis Diaz leave Liverpool to join Barcelona this summer?

Barcelona is ready to prise Luis Diaz away from Liverpool this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo via Barca Universal. The Catalans are in the market for a new left-forward this year and have been linked with multiple names for the job.

Nico Williams is a long-term target for the Camp Nou hierarchy and was linked with a move last summer. The Athletic Bilbao forward is expected to take the next step in his career this year, and the LaLiga champions have been named as a possible destination. However, Barcelona is reportedly not planning to move for Williams this year. Instead, sporting director Deco has set his sights on Diaz for the job.

The Catalans are now prioritising a move for the Colombian player, who Al-Nassr also wants. However, the Spanish champions are yet to approach Liverpool with a formal offer for Diaz.

