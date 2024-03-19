Liverpool star reacts as Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo receives first England call up

Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark has tipped his hat to Kobbie Mainoo after the Manchester United midfielder received his first call up to the England senior team.

Mainoo, 18, has impressed for the Red Devils this season, making 20 appearances across competitions and netting twice. His performances for the Premier League giants saw him earn a call up to the England Under-21s team this month. It has now emerged that he has been promoted to the senior squad.

The midfielder reported to St. George's Park on Tuesday (March 19) along with Manchester United teammates Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire. He will now hope to earn his first senior international cap when the Three Lions face Brazil and Belgium.

Mainoo, meanwhile, took to Instagram to express his delight at being drafted into Gareth Southgate's squad. He wrote:

"It's an honour to receive my first [England] senior call up."

Mainoo's Instagram post has attracted reactions from several footballers, including United teammate Alejandro Garnacho and Nottingham Forest attacker Anthony Elanga. Interestingly, Liverpool youngster Clark is among those who have congratulated the teenager:

"❤️👏"

It is worth noting that Mainoo and Clark shared the pitch for England Under-18s in 2022, playing against Belgium and the Netherlands. Fans, meanwhile, rejoiced at the news that the United starlet has been called up by England on X (formerly Twitter).

How did Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo fare against Liverpool in the FA Cup?

Kobbie Mainoo has been a regular starter for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag in recent months. It was no different when the Red Devils faced Liverpool at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (March 17). He started alongside Scott McTominay in a double pivot.

Despite being the youngest player on the pitch, Mainoo displayed enormous maturity in the middle of the park. The teenager was one of the standout performers for United, although Christian Eriksen replaced him in the 80th minute. He received a 7.4 rating on Sofascore as his team beat Liverpool 4-3 after extra time.

The Englishman completed 31 of his 38 passes, which included a key pass and an accurate long ball. He also won seven of the 10 duels he competed in and made five defensive actions. He also put his ball-carrying ability on display, completing all four of the dribbles he attempted.

Bobby Clark, meanwhile, came on as a late substitute for Liverpool, replacing Luis Diaz in the 114th minute. Unfortunately for him, Amad Diallo grabbed the winner for United after that.