Liverpool are currently in Dubai for their mid-season training camp and left-back Andy Robertson is feeling the heat.

The full-back, who joined the club back in 2017, wrote on his Instagram story:

“Feeling the heat.” (via Liverpool Echo)

Robertson has made 16 appearances for the Reds so far this season, starting 13 of them, and has already registered seven assists.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“It’s obviously been different [mid-season break]. The last couple of years we’ve had a break in February but you’re coming back with maybe 10 or 12 Premier League games, but we’ve still got most of the Premier League ahead of us.” Andrew Robertson:“It’s obviously been different [mid-season break]. The last couple of years we’ve had a break in February but you’re coming back with maybe 10 or 12 Premier League games, but we’ve still got most of the Premier League ahead of us.” #lfc [lfc] Andrew Robertson:“It’s obviously been different [mid-season break]. The last couple of years we’ve had a break in February but you’re coming back with maybe 10 or 12 Premier League games, but we’ve still got most of the Premier League ahead of us.” #lfc [lfc]

Since joining the club, Robertson has made 240 appearances for the Reds, scoring eight goals and registering 59 assists.

Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, is looking to keep themselves in peak condition for their return to action. Hence, they have taken the initiative to host the camp in the Middle East.

The Merseyside club's start to the season has been far from ideal. They currently sit in the sixth spot in the Premier League table with 22 points on the board after 14 games.

Liverpool starlet is ready to prove his mettle after returning from injury

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Calvin Ramsay joined Liverpool from Aberdeen at the start of the season. However, he only made his debut in November as a substitute against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

Ramsay was sidelined with an injury and is ready to prove his worth after returning to the team. Speaking to the club's official website, Ramsay said about the training camp in Dubai:

"It’s been good. Obviously I arrived a couple of days ago and trained – it’s been hot but it’s been good. I think this 12, 13 days will be good for all the boys to get some fitness after having a break – especially for me, missing pre-season. I think for me this is like my pre-season, so I’m enjoying it and it’s good weather."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"It’s been good. Obviously I arrived a couple of days ago and trained – it’s been hot but it’s been good." Calvin Ramsay on Liverpool's Dubai camp:"It’s been good. Obviously I arrived a couple of days ago and trained – it’s been hot but it’s been good." #lfc [lfc] Calvin Ramsay on Liverpool's Dubai camp:"It’s been good. Obviously I arrived a couple of days ago and trained – it’s been hot but it’s been good." #lfc [lfc] https://t.co/k3gmwpf55S

He further spoke about frustration on getting injured after his arrival, saying:

"It was very frustrating because obviously I’d just signed for the club. I just wanted to come in and get to work and start training and playing. But I found out in my medical that I had a stress fracture in my back, and it wasn’t the best news."

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes