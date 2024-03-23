Liverpool star returns to England from international duty due to unavoidable circumstances - Reports

Liverpool ace Wataru Endo has returned early from international duty with the Japanese national team after unavoidable circumstances led to the postponement of their match. The Blue Samurai will face North Korea at a later date to be determined after their match was deferred.

Jurgen Klopp would have spent the last few days praying his key stars would return unscathed from the final international break of the season. The Liverpool manager would have been pleased to see Endo return to the side early and without any problems after he represented Japan.

Germany-based midfielder Ao Tanaka scored the only goal, as Japan edged North Korea 1-0 at home, with Wataru Endo coming off the bench in the 58th minute. The return leg of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier was meant to take place in North Korea, but they sent a request to the AFC requesting a change of venue, citing unavoidable circumstances.

Because of the abrupt nature of the North Korean request for a neutral venue, the AFC decided to postpone the meeting between the sides. The developments led to the members of Japan's national team, including Endo, returning to their respective clubs early.

Wataru Endo has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, having only joined from Stuttgart in the summer. The 31-year-old defensive midfielder has appeared 33 times for the Reds, with two goals and an assist to his name this season.

Klopp is looking to end his time as Liverpool manager on a high, having already won the Carabao Cup this season. The Reds remain in the hunt for the Premier League title and UEFA Europa League, and Endo will play a vital role in their run-in.

Liverpool star shines as Colombia edge Spain

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz was in fine form for Colombia as they claimed a 1-0 win over Spain in their international friendly meeting. The 27-year-old provided an assist for his country to help them pick up the win in London.

Diaz was a doubt for the internationals after picking up a knock in the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United. The former FC Porto man was, however, named in the starting XI against Spain, and he put on a brilliant performance for his country.

The winger teed up Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Muñoz to score the game's only goal just after the hour mark. He also gave Spain right-back Pedro Porro a torrid time throughout the encounter, showing his impressive range of skills.

Diaz will feature once more when his country face Romania on Tuesday.